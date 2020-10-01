‘Meet the Press’ Film Festival Begins Oct. 15

The Meet the Press Film Festival goes down Oct. 15-22. The fourth Meet the Press festival, it is part of the American Film Institute’s AFI Fest and will be a virtual event. The Meet the Press festival “showcases the best in issue-based documentary shorts, bringing together filmmakers, subjects, audiences and NBC News correspondents in an all-virtual setting for unique, thought-provoking discussions,” said NBC News.

Chuck Todd hosts Meet the Press on NBC.

Meet the Press will feature 19 films, followed by conversations moderated by NBC News correspondents Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, Kasie Hunt, Jo Ling Kent, Cynthia McFadden and Morgan Radford. The films are divided into seven programs: When the News Becomes the News, Native Stories, Black in America, MeToo and Beyond, Justice For All, Culture Clash and All Politics Are Local.

Films include When The News Hits Home: A Year Inside The Capital Gazette, directed by Moises Saman and about the 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper; The Lost Astronaut, directed by Ben Proudfoot, and about an African-American astronaut; and My Brother's Keeper, directed by Laurence Topham and about the friendship between former Guantánamo detainee, Mohamedou Ould Salahi, and his American prison guard, Steve Wood.