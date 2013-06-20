'Meet the Press' EP Leaving to Manage NBC News Political Programming

Updated: 3:42 p.m. ET



Meet the Press senior executive producer Betsy

Fischer Martin will transition out of her position with the Sunday morning public

affairs program later this summer to focus full time on her role as managing

editor of NBC News political programming, the network announced Thursday.

NBC News named Rob Yarin, a former advisor to the show, as Meet the Press' new executive producer. He begins Aug. 4 and will report to NBC News senior VP Antoine Sanfuentes. Yarin joins the network from Frank N. Magid Associates where he was the senior VP of programming since 1999.

He is also a former executive producer of Hardball with Chris Matthews, when the show aired on CNBC.

"Rob is a seasoned journalist and industry expert who understands the worlds of television, politics and social media and how they converge to create compelling and informative programming," Sanfuentes said in a statement.

Martin re-signed a long-term contract with NBC News earlier

this year that added the role of managing editor to her Meet the Press

duties, where she is tasked with working with political director Chuck Todd,

the Washington bureau and NBC News' political team to provide editorial

direction of political coverage and long-range planning including the

mid-terms and 2016 presidential election.

"Betsy has embraced this new role and has already made

significant contributions to our polling initiatives as well as coverage of

special political events like the dedication of the George W. Bush presidential

library last spring," Sanfuentes said in a note

to staff on Thursday. "As you all know, she has had an extraordinary run

on the show and is among the longest-running executives dedicated to a single

program in the history of NBC News. I am grateful for her contributions to that

legendary program."

Martin began her career as an intern on Meet

the Press almost 22 years ago and was its executive producer for the past

11 years, where she oversaw the transition from longtime moderator Tim Russert

to David Gregory following Russert's death in 2008.