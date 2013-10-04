Medina Named WPLG Miami GM

Bert Medina has been named VP and general manager at Post-Newsweek's

WPLG Miami. He succeeds Dave Boylan, who is now a director on the

Rentrak board. He starts immediately with oversight of the ABC

affiliate and Me-TV and Live Well Network subchannels.

Medina spent

13 years at Univision, including senior VP and operating manager of the

TeleFutura Television Network and VP/general manager at WGBO-WXFT

Chicago, a Univision-TeleFutura duo. Prior to Univision, Medina put in

14 years with Sunbeam Television, including VP, programming and

operations and corporate director of programming. He began his career at

Sunbeam's WSVN Miami.

"Bert's passion for television, combined with

his deep knowledge of the Miami market and his 27 years working in both

English- and Spanish-language television at the local and network

levels, makes him the ideal choice to lead WPLG," said Emily Barr,

president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations. "Bert is a dynamic leader

who truly understands and values the power and reach of local

television."

Most recently, Medina founded and led Cangas

Communications, an investment and management firm focused on television

stations, film/TV production and digital media.