Medina Named WPLG Miami GM
Bert Medina has been named VP and general manager at Post-Newsweek's
WPLG Miami. He succeeds Dave Boylan, who is now a director on the
Rentrak board. He starts immediately with oversight of the ABC
affiliate and Me-TV and Live Well Network subchannels.
Medina spent
13 years at Univision, including senior VP and operating manager of the
TeleFutura Television Network and VP/general manager at WGBO-WXFT
Chicago, a Univision-TeleFutura duo. Prior to Univision, Medina put in
14 years with Sunbeam Television, including VP, programming and
operations and corporate director of programming. He began his career at
Sunbeam's WSVN Miami.
"Bert's passion for television, combined with
his deep knowledge of the Miami market and his 27 years working in both
English- and Spanish-language television at the local and network
levels, makes him the ideal choice to lead WPLG," said Emily Barr,
president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations. "Bert is a dynamic leader
who truly understands and values the power and reach of local
television."
Most recently, Medina founded and led Cangas
Communications, an investment and management firm focused on television
stations, film/TV production and digital media.
