MediaTides Signs Ramar for DTV Campaign
Marketing company MediaTides signed its first station client for a new campaign to celebrate, rather than sound the alarm for, the digital-TV transition.
According to Greg DePrez, the former Starz Entertainment video-on-demand executive who runs the company, his charter client is Ramar Communications of Lubbock, Texas, which owns a mix of full-power and low-power stations including Fox affiliate KJTV, MyNetworkTV affiliate KMYL Lubbock, Telemundo affiliate KXTQ Lubbock, and a digital multicast weather channel. It also operates The CW affiliate KLCW under a JSA (joint sales agreement) with Woods Communications.
DePrez began officially offering the campaign to stations this week.
For an initial sign-up and monthly fee, MediaTides will host a customized DTV Web site, with the company and stations splitting the revenue from banner ads on the site -- stations get two of the four major ad blocks. They also get a "community-outreach" kit to help promote DTV.
DePrez pointed out that Ramar has a multifaceted DTV message to try and put across since it has an analog station transitioning to digital, a digital-multicast channel and low-power stations, which aren't making the switch to digital Feb. 17, 2009, when the full-power TV stations must pull the plug on analog.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.