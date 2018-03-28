Mediamorph Names Inman Chief Marketing Officer

Content management software company Mediamorph said it named Jerry Inman as chief marketing officer.

Inman, previously CM at Demand Worldwide, will be responsible for Mediamorph’s global marketing strategy, brand storytelling, increasing awareness and deepening customer relationships.

“Jerry brings a deep retail focus and strong track record of driving significant growth for software companies,” said Rob Gardos, CEO of Mediamorph. “The digital supply chain is driving a rapidly evolving retail experience that is essential to the entertainment industry as the connected consumer gains control and has more choices, demands and expectations. Jerry has the marketing and technology experience we need to take Mediamorph to the next level.”

Before Demand Worldwide, Inman was with Information Builders, Lectra, Stylesight, 7thonline and iMany.

“Mediamorph pioneered tracking performance and orchestrating the digital supply chain for the media and entertainment industry. As the business continues to evolve, strategic storytelling and driving maximum value from content across Unified Commerce is more important than ever,” Inman said.