Mediamorph Closes $21M Round of Financing

Mediamorph, which creates digital media rights management software, closed a $21.2 million round of series C financing, the company said.

The funding was led by Advance Vixeid Partners, an investment firm with a strategic relationship with Advance Publications and senior advisers to Lee Equity Partners, including Bob Wright, former chairman of NBCUniversal and Barry Baker, former president of USA Networks.

Added to the Mediamorph board are Baker, Nomi Bergman, president of Advance/Newhouse Partnership and former president of Bright House Networks, and Bob Greene, managing director, Liberty Global.

"We are thrilled to become investors in Mediamorph," said Barry Baker, senior advisor to Lee Equity Partners. "The company is experiencing remarkable growth, and we see tremendous opportunity for the company's new products and solutions. Customer feedback about the company's solutions has been incredible."

Mediamorph plans to use the funds to expand its technology platform and grow its organization to meet demand.

"We're experiencing a massive inflection in Media & Entertainment, where rapid change has made it critical for companies to deploy high performance systems in order to survive and grow," said Bergman. "Mediamorph is a vital technology platform in this ecosystem and I am excited to provide additional industry insight and expertise."

Existing investors Liberty Global Ventures and Smedvig Capital also participated in the financing.

