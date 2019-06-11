MediaMath Puts Video Ads in Context with Iris.TV

Programmatic ad company MediaMath has made a deal with Iris.TV that will let advertisers buy video campaigns based on contextual targeting.

More programmatic campaigns are based on reaching a certain type of viewer, either based on demographics or other factors, such as whether they’re in the market for a certain product.

Mediamath will let marketers also place their commercials within relevant content. The contextual information can also help advertisers avoid having their commercials in content they do not want to be associated with.

“Publishers and advertisers can now match premium content with relevant video advertising in real-time and across multiple platforms, ensuring a better overall experience for the viewer,” said Mike Fisher, VP, advanced TV & video, at MediaMath. “Our new solution ensures a more engaged and valuable audiences for publishers, while advertisers enjoy better targeting and control of their message.”

That means that clients who are looking to advertise a travel service, for example, “can place those ads contextually against videos related to travel or food or destinations across the open auction inventory,” Fisher said.

The system is able to parse through a variety of biddable opportunities and make sure the ad placement is adjacent to something that is contextually relevant for the brand, he said.

Iris.TV said its new contextual system will be agnostic in terms of the content publisher’s content management systems and the video player used by the consumer.

Contextual ads will be placed in real time, based on what members of the targeted audience are watching as the ads are being services.

The system will provide scale across screens, including desktop, mobile web and OTT devices.

“Marketers and brands are demanding the capabilities to align their digital video advertising with relevant content that audiences are watching,” said Richie Hyden, co-founder and chief operating officer of Iris.TV. “We are excited to be working with MediaMath to launch this industry leading solution for our publisher and broadcaster customers to help them grow the size and value of their video audiences.

Fisher said running contextual campaigns were a bit more expensive on a CPM basis, but on par with what it costs to do audience targeting.