MediaMath Adds Samon, Vikram to Senior Management

Ad tech firm MediaMath said it hired two senior executives, adding to its management team a month after shedding about 8% of its staff as it dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Samon joins MediaMath as chief people officer, a new position. Anudit Vikram was named senior VP of product.

“Kimberly and Anudit bring a powerful combination of people and product management expertise coupled with strong track records in operational leadership and transformation,” said Konrad Gerszke, president of MediaMath. “Both share our vision of delighting clients by driving marketing performance on their behalf and shaping the future of the digital advertising supply chain. We are delighted to welcome them to the MediaMath team.”

Gerszke acknowledged that the company took cost-cutting measures in April as advertisers reacted to business closures and changes in consumer behavior.

“At the same time, from a position of strength, we are continuing to invest in our strategic priorities and roadmap. These critical roles will strengthen our team and are fundamental to our commitment to successfully executing against these goals,” he said.

Samon, who will report to Gerszke, had most recently been chief people officer at Weight Watchers International. She also held posts with Serta Simmons Bedding, Kindos and HG Global Workplaces.

“I’m delighted to lead the next phase of transformation and people development at MediaMath,” said Samon. “MediaMath is at a pivotal stage in its mission to re-imagine the digital media ecosystem and the talent our people bring to the technology is critical to our success.”

Vikram, who will report to chief product officer and chief technology officer Will Schobeiri, had been chief product officer at Edge by Ascential. Before that he was with Dun & Bradstreet and Merkel.

“MediaMath is leading the industry in taking the necessary steps to improve the performance of digital advertising by building an accountable and addressable supply chain that benefits advertisers, publishers and consumers,” said Vikram. “I’m thrilled to join the company amidst changing market dynamics that are making the way for brand and agency adoption of Source.”