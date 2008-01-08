MediaFLO Adding CBS, NBC, MTV, Fox Programming

MediaFLO will add programming from CBS, NBC, MTV and Fox to its FLO TV mobile platform this month.

MediaFLO locked up a number of new network shows, as well as some returning shows, to bolster its programming lineup. The new shows include New Amsterdam, Welcome to the Captain and Lipstick Jungle, while returning shows include Rob & Big, Medium and Jericho.

“Together with our leading content partners, we’re very pleased to deliver some of the season’s most in-demand primetime shows, game shows and news programs on FLO TV,” said Mike Bailey, vice president of programming at MediaFLO USA, in a statement.

“Consumer demand for mobile TV is growing dramatically, and MediaFLO is committed to continually supporting this growth by providing subscribers with the TV content they want, where they want it,” he added.