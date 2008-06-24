Mediacom Adds Pentagon Channel in Fla.

Mediacom Communications is adding video-on-demand content from Pentagon Channel to its service in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, both in Florida and both with large populations of service members.

The channel, a satellite-TV service of the Department of Defense, is already available to 1.3 million service members on more than 350 military bases in the United States, as well as to an additional 800,000 overseas via American Forces Radio and Television.

It is also carried to another 13 million-plus people via commercial distribution by a number of cable operators including Cox Communications, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications and Verizon Communications' FiOS TV.

Programming includes Fit for Duty and Grill Sergeants, as well as the 2008 Naval Academy Commencement Ceremony.