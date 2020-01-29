Mediabrands First Agency to Use Nielsen Podcast Service

IPG Mediabrands has become the first agency group to subscribe to the Nielsen Podcast Listener Buying Power Service, which provides insights about podcast consumers’ buying habits.

Launched in August, the Nielsen service also has 10 podcast companies as subscribers. Nielsen said Mediabrands’ eight media agencies will get access to data about 90 podcasts in 18 genres.

“IPG Mediabrands is redefining how media, technology and data power our client’s marketing in today’s dynamic marketplace,” said Brian Hughes, executive VP of audience intelligence and strategy at Magna, one of the Mediabrands agencies. “We are excited about the value that this data will provide in servicing all of the agencies with the insights and intelligence paramount for the success of monetization opportunities. This is beneficial to us, and the industry as a whole, as the rapidly growing podcast industry is requiring meaningful data to make sense of listenership.”

The podcast service makes use of Nielsen’s Scarborough category database, with its 35,000 respondents to track results for specific programs.

“We are delighted to welcome IPG Mediabrands as our first agency client to subscribe to Nielsen’s Podcast Listener Buying Power Service,” said David Hohman, executive VP & managing director for Nielsen Global Media’s demand-side business. “IPG Mediabrands integrates speed, agility and data smarts into every aspect of their business. As they continue to keep pace with changing consumer behavior, we look forward to empowering them with insights that will propel their clients’ business forward and maximize campaign spend to its full potential.”