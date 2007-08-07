The Media Group Files Chapter 11

Interactive advertising and programming company Turner Media Group/The Media Group (no relation to Turner Broadcasting System) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company retained law firm Baker & Hostetler and said it has taken steps to insure that employees will continue to receive pay and benefits.

In addition to selling interactive ads, the company has a suite of digital transactional channels including The Men's Channel, iShop and Healthy Living Channel that have been carried on EchoStar Communications' Dish Network and, in some markets, by Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications, the company said.





The "Turner" in the name is Gary Turner, founder and chairman.