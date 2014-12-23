Media General Taps McCarus as Chief Strategy Officer

Media General announced Monday the appointment of John McCarus as chief strategy officer for the multimedia company’s digital media business.

McCarus, a pioneer of online video and the cofounder of the Digital Content Newfronts, will be tasked with developing and implementing strategy, working closely with leaders from LIN Digital, LIN Mobile, Federated Media, HYFN and Dedicated Media. He will be based out of the company's New York office and report to Robb Richter, senior VP and chief digital officer of Media General.

The announcement comes just days after Media General's merger with LIN Media closed on Dec. 19.

"John is one of our industry's great visionaries with an impressive track record of innovation in original digital video, a business in which we have made significant investments and hold a distinct advantage to help advertisers achieve multi-screen growth," Richter said. “With his creative thinking, production expertise, and strong relationships with Fortune 500 brands and emerging technology partners, I can think of no one better to fill this critical new role at Media General.”

McCarus, recognized as a Top 25 Marketing Innovator by iMedia Connection, was also honored as one of The Hollywood Reporter's "Digital Power 50." He previously served as senior VP, social content at DigitasLBi.

“I am eager to integrate, build upon and launch new strategic initiatives that will differentiate our content, distribution and unique product offerings in this rapidly evolving space,” McCarus said.