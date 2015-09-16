Media General Signs New ABC Affiliate Deal

Media General said it reached a new affiliation agreement with the ABC Television Network.

The deal, which expires in 2021, synchronizes Media General’s expanded portfolio for ABC stations so that their affiliates all come due at the same time.

“Media General is one of our larger affiliate groups and this long-term, comprehensive agreement assures that the value of our mutually beneficial relationship is fully recognized,” said John Rouse, senior VP of affiliate relations for ABC. “We look forward to many more years of collaboration with Media General in these important local markets, and much success as our new season of programming launches over the next few weeks.”

Media General owns 12 ABC affiliates covering six million TV households.

Media General this month announced plans to acquire Meredith Corp., which owns an ABC affiliate in Springfield, Mass.