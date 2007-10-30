Media General Shops Five Stations

Media General is exploring the potential sale of five midsized stations in the southeastern United States: WCWJ Jacksonville, Fla.; WTVQ Lexington, Ky.; WMBB Panama City, Fla.; KALB/NALB Alexandria, La.; and WNEG Toccoa, Ga. They’re a mix of The CW, ABC, NBC, CBS and an independent.

Richmond, Va.-based Media General owns 23 stations.

“The decision to explore the potential sale of five stations is a result of our ongoing analysis of our portfolio,” president and CEO Marshall N. Morton said in a statement. “Any sales would enable Media General to use the proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen our balance sheet.”

Morton called the stations “good performers in strong markets.”

Media General reported a 3.5% drop in broadcast revenue for the third quarter a few weeks ago, along with a 26% decline in broadcast profit.