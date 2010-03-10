Media Execs Weigh In On Comcast-NBCU

A variety of media executives delivered their views,

positive and negative, on the Comcast NBC Universal get together at the

Bloomberg Businessweek media summit Wednesday, March 10.

Reveille managing partner, Howard T. Owens, wondered what

the impact of the deal on the independent production community might be, once

complete.

"The sharp stick is the fact that there are no more

indies... If you're Reveille and you cant control any kind of upside if you

have the next Survivor, ultimately that would be a disincentive for good

new ideas."

Reveille produces The Office and The Biggest Loser for NBC.

Separately, Standard & Poor equity analyst, Tuna Amobi,

wondered why the supposed synergies frequently touted as a benefit of such mega

mergers, weren't articulated. Speaking at the Summit

in New York,

Amobi said:

"What we've been telling our clients is do not invest in

Comcast simply because you expect it to throw off synergies."

Amobi compared the deal to Livenation/Ticketmaster merger

where the legal conditions of the deal were expected to cost millions of

dollars.

"I would argue that Comcast and NBC conditions will be much

harsher, expect stringent conditions about program access and net neutrality."

Discovery's president of digital media and corporate

development, Bruce Campbell spoke up in favor of the deal saying:

"If you look at the structure, Comcast is already in the

content business. They were able to get a pretty good deal."

The panelists also touched on the subject of how Apple is

transforming the media business and what monies might flow from new

technologies, Owens commented:

"I feel like The Office is the most downloaded TV show in

history and the money isn't that great. Pricing seems a little unfair."

Pricing is a big topic of conversation between big media

companies and Apple with content producers eager to move Apple towards more

variable pricing. Speaking to B&C

after the event, Kevin Conroy, President of Univision Interactive Media, said

Univision is talking to Apple about making its shows available on iTunes.

Conroy said he thinks the company's variety shows would be most appropriate for

mobile platforms. Speaking as part of the panel, he said:

"There really hasn't been that much experimentation around

pricing. If the technology player was in fact more a platform and creators and

consumers could engage and experiment with prices that would be a far more

engaging robust model."