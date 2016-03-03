Media Buyers’ Outlook for Linear TV Improves

A new study of video viewing among media and advertising executives finds that while most think digital video will grow, more see gains for linear TV as well than in a similar survey three years ago.

According to research conducted by Forrester for Videology, media buyers and sellers want the best of linear and digital video to converge.

They expect video advertising to become more technology-driven, programmatic and direct-response oriented.

Digital agencies will take the lead in video buying, but linear TV models will dominate. Planning for linear and TV planning will merge, although the process will take time, they said.

The survey found that 73% of the executives surveyed predict that consumption of full-length shows online will increase. But 49% also said that time spent watching traditional TV will increase over the next three years, up from 22% who saw linear TV increasing during the 2013 study.

“Despite tremendous growth in alternative viewing options, TV is not going away,” said Scott Ferber, chairman and CEO, Videology. “The future of video advertising is not about a one-way shift to digital video, it’s a holistic approach to all screens. The lines between TV and video are all but indistinguishable to consumers, and the most successful advertising will take that same approach.”

Measurement is an issue because buyers and sellers must use a variety of metrics from an array of providers. The proliferation of data, screens and measurement companies creates greater complexity for determining the value of video advertising.

Concerns of fraud and viewability will keep some buyers from investing more in digital video. Media companies that manage those concern will be able to charge more for these for their inventory.

“These concerns and challenges are directly in line with what we’ve heard from the industry and we’ve designed our technology to help solve them,” said Ferber. “Our platform allows users to plan and activate data across devices in a measureable way that produces superior results.”

(Photo via Ervins Strauhmanis's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 19, 2014 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)