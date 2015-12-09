Media Buyer Nitti Moves to Verizon
John Nitti, who had been one of the top media buyers as chief investment officer worldwide at ZenithOptimedia, has joined Verizon as chief media officer.
Verizon is a ZenithOptimedia client.
Nitti joined Zenith in 2009 as head of the agency’s digital media arm and increased digital billings from $3 million to $180 million. He was promoted to president of activation, in charge of buying all media, in 2012.
The agency handles media investments totaling more than $10 billion.
ZenithOptimedia has not yet named a replacement for Nitti.
