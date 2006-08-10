Media Broker Dean LeGras Dies

Dean LeGras, 69, a consultant with Exline Media Brokers, was killed Aug. 7, according to the company's president, Andrew McClure.

LeGras died in an plane accident near Anahim Lake in British Columbia, according to Exline President Andrew McClure. "He was multifaceted," says McClure, "and, in addition to his family, his loves, in this order, were broadcasting, fishing, and flying." In fact, he says, LeGras was being ferried from a prime fishing spot to his own plane, a 90-mile hop to Prince George, when the plane hit a mountain shortly after takeoff.

Before joining Exline, LeGras was in radio management at CBS for 22 years, including eight atop the sales department at L.A. station, KNX.

LeGras is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and a son, Christopher.