Media-Ad Consortium Launches Nielsen Rival

A veritable crÃ¨me de la crÃ¨me of executives from across the

media industry, advertising agencies and the most influential advertisers in the

TV market announced Sept. 10 the formation of a consortium called the Coalition

for Innovative Media Measurement.

CIMM is aimed at seeking out new ways of measuring audiences

across traditional and emerging media. The formation of the group is widely

seen as an attempt to either bypass Nielsen or to push it towards more speedy

progress in the realm of online video and mobile measurement data collection.

According to a statement issued Thursday by NBC Universal,

the 14 founding members include:

Jeff

Bewkes, Chairman and CEO, Time Warner

Bodenheimer, President of ESPN and ABC Sports, and Co-Chair, Disney Media

Networks

Brien, President & CEO, Interpublic Group's Mediabrands

Carey, Deputy Chairman, President and COO, News Corporation

Dauman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Viacom

Desmond, CEO, Starcom MediaVest Group Worldwide

Howell, Vice President, Global Media & Brand Operations, The Procter

& Gamble Company

Klauberg, Senior Vice President, Global Media, Unilever

Lee, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Advertising, AT&T

Martin Sorrell, Group Chief Executive, WPP, holding company for GroupM

Sweeney, President, Disney-ABC Television Group and co-chair, Disney Media

Networks

Tellem, President, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment

Group

Thompson, CEO, North America, Omnicom Media Group

M. Zaslav, President and CEO, Discovery Communications

Zucker, President and CEO, NBC Universal

That so many senior level executives, rather than their

research counterparts, have put their name to this effort goes some way to

showing how serious the industry is about forming a new vision on how to count

and charge for audiences watching TV shows on new platforms. The group intends

to hire a managing director to pull that vision together.

The press statement reads: "The group will initiate, fund and

evaluate a series of pilot studies with independent measurement companies

focusing on two key areas: the current and future potential of television

measurement through set-top-box data, and new methods for cross-platform media

measurement. CIMM will publish all research findings to its members and make

them publicly available as well."

The news is likely to thrill companies which have an eye on

monetizing set-top-box data and the myriad research outfits looking to crunch

or merge it with other data sets. Whether it spells the beginning of the end of

Nielsen's weighted national TV panel is hard to say at this stage since virtually the

entire $70 billion TV advertising business is built around Nielsen produced C3

commercial ratings currency.

The formation of the consortium coincides with another

cross-industry call to action dubbed "TV Everywhere," which aims to rally the

industry toward new methods of making their content available online. TV

Everywhere, touted by Jeff Bewkes at Time Warner, aims to institute a core set

of principles for participants to avoid the fate of cable's video on-demand

platform, wherein so many different technical standards are in force that

advertisers are put off by the difficulty of running campaigns. The key

principle, of course, is authenticating or identifying consumers who already

subscribe to pay-TV platforms.

Nielsen has not yet officially responded to news of the

group, but since reports emerged about the consortium a few weeks ago, it has

been steadily highlighting its efforts on three-screen media measurement. The

company said Sept. 9 that viewers who watch shows online can be counted to

overall TV ratings but that full implementation of the system to track online

services won't be available until early 2011.

Sara Erichson, president of Nielsen's Media Client Services for North America, in a Sept. 8 letter to clients, wrote that

such authentication services "could provide the best way for video content

providers to monetize TV programs online" and that online audiences viewing

these programs could be included in Nielsen's TV ratings.

"Given that more

than $70 billion of television advertising is bought and sold using Nielsen

ratings, we are careful not to take any actions that would dilute the

reliability of the core television ratings data," Erichson wrote.

"Consequently, we are undertaking an extensive evaluation program before

fully integrating television and Internet measurement."