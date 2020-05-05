Measurement Coalition Adds 12 New Members

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement said it has added 12 new members.

Joining CIMM are Ampersand, Charter, Data ImpacX, Dativa, IRI, Janus Strategy & Insights, LiveRamp, New York Interconnect, Sequent Partners, Tru Optik, TVSquared and VideoAmp.

“Now more than ever, it is important to bring new granular TV data and cross-media products to market as they will provide more visibility into TV/video viewing behavior in today’s rapidly-changing environment,” said Jane Clarke, CEO and managing director of CIMM. “I am thrilled to welcome eleven, forward-thinking companies in media measurement as CIMM’s newest members to help us adapt to the accelerating change in how quickly we need cross-platform measurement tools as a result of the dramatic shifts we are seeing in viewing behavior.”

Current CIMM initiatives include a best-practices study to bring more transparency to the data inputs for TV Attribution and an initiative to standardize metadata describing ads and ad formats to provide greater efficiency and accuracy to the analysis of ROI for cross-platform ad campaigns.