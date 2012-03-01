Me-TV Plans Davy Jones Tribute
TV station multicast networks appear to be carrying the torch for Monkee Davy Jones, who died suddenly Wednesday, with Friday Monkee central.
Weigel Broadcasting/MGM's Chicago-based diginet Me-TV is running back-to-back episodes of Jones' guest appearances on The Brady Bunch and Love American Style on Sunday, March 4, in a tribute to the late singer.
Tribune's Chicago-based multicast broadcast network, Antenna TV, is also planning a weekend tribute to Jones featuring the movie Head and all 58 episodes of the NBC series that launched the group.
