MCTV Names Human Resources Manager

Steve Bushman has joined MCTV in Massillon, Ohio, as manager of human resources.



MCTV, a member of the American Cable Association, serves 47,000 subs and businesses in Stark, Wayne, Summit, Holmes and Tuscarawas Counties.



Bushman had been director of organizational development for a manufacturing company.



“Steve comes to MCTV with an extensive background in human resource management and will be able to apply his many years of experience to hit the ground running,” said MCTV President Robert Gessner. “MCTV is always looking to expand our technology and service... We are confident Steve’s knowledge and leadership will bring an extensive amount of value to our growing company.”