McPherson Retains Legal Representation

Steve McPherson has retained legal representation from Martin Singer and Lavely & Singer following his resignation from ABC.

Stan Rosenfield, representative for McPherson, released a statement Thursday saying, "Steve McPherson is not going to sit back idly regarding the false & defamatory stories fueled by unknown and anonymous sources that are now appearing in the media since his resignation from ABC. He has retained Martin Singer and Lavely & Singer to deal with these defamatory stories."

Wednesday, Tom Hoberman, longtime entertainment attorney for McPherson, issued a statement addressing rumors and reports surrounding McPherson's departure.

"Upon Steve McPherson returning to work from his vacation on Monday, he made a voluntary decision to resign and ABC accepted his resignation," the statement read. "It is not uncommon for high level executives to be the subject of gossip and innuendo. That would include rumors of internal situations which can easily be misinterpreted or misrepresented. Seems like it goes with the territory, and there is nothing further to discuss."

When asked about the rumors suggested by the statement, ABC responded by reiterating their statement from Tuesday, indicating that McPherson submitted his resignation on July 27, the company accepted it and a replacement "will be announced shortly."

Asked on Thursday about McPherson's new legal representation, ABC again referred to the original statement.