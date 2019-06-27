'MCN' Announces Wonder Women in Streaming

Multichannel News has announced the inaugural Wonder Women in Streaming, who will be honored at a gala breakfast gathering on Thursday, Sept. 5, in Santa Monica, California.

An extension of the magazine’s 22-year tradition of selecting and saluting Wonder Women, the first Wonder Women in Streaming event will highlight women playing important leadership roles in the growing realm of streamed video. The celebration -- also honoring a to-be-announced group of Women to Watch in Streaming -- will be held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, ahead of the OTT & Video Distribution Summit the same day.

Including previously announced honorees, here are the 2019 Wonder Women in Streaming:

Anne Aaron, Director of Encoding Technologies, Netflix.

Kelly Abcarian, General Manager, Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising Group.

Thea Ellis, Head of Content Acquisition, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Vue.

Alison Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, Starz.

Lori LeBas, Senior Vice President, Affiliate Partnership Development & Operations, Disney and ESPN Media Networks.

Sarah Lyons, Senior Vice President, Product Experience, WarnerMedia.

Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, CBS All Access.

Heather Moosnick, Senior Vice President and Head of Content Partnerships, Hulu.

Diana Pessin, Senior Vice President, Digital Media & Growth Marketing, HBO.

Soumya Sririman, President, BritBox.

Julia Veale, Executive Vice President, Business, Product Development and Management, Showtime Networks Inc.

Dina Weisberger, Head of TV Partner Strategy & Development, Google.

For more about Wonder Women in Streaming, please visit www.wonderwomeninstreaming.com.