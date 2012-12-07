McManus: CBS Maximizing Value of Super Bowl with Expansive Coverage from Jackson Park

CBS will be on the biggest stage in American sports with its presentation of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans on Feb. 3. As part of its all-encompassing approach to its coverage in the week leading up to the Big Game, CBS will erect four stages at Jackson Square in the Big Easy's historic French Quarter.

Starting on Jan. 28 the week leading up to the CBS Television Network's exclusive broadcast of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3, CBS Super Bowl Park at Jackson Square will be home to talent, guests and crew as the signature Nawlins locale will serve as the backdrop for the company's presentation that will be home to 15 different shows, including entries from Showtime and CBS Sports Network, from nine CBS divisions across multiple platforms. The park will remain open to the public while CBS establishes its bivouac.

"We're looking to maximize the value of the Super Bowl across CBS Corp.'s assets," said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. "This is going to serve as great exposure for the NFL, the City of New Orleans and programming like The Talk and shows on CBS Sports Network."

