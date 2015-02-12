McLoughlin Out, McDaniel In at CBS Television Distribution

Hilary Estey McLoughlin is departing CBS Television Distribution, where she has served as president of creative affairs since last fall. Angelica McDaniel, senior VP of daytime for CBS Entertainment, will take over development duties at CTD while Joe Ferullo, executive VP of current programming, will oversee CTD’s current programs. Elaine Bauer Brooks will remain executive VP of development at CTD, becoming part of McDaniel’s expanded department.

CBS is consolidating syndication development under the network's daytime programming. McDaniel, who was named one of B&C’s Next Wave of Leaders in 2013, already oversees that lineup, which includes The Talk, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Let’s Make a Deal and The Price is Right. She also oversees the network’s Saturday morning teen-targeted block, “The CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!”

In her new role, McDaniel will continue to report to Nina Tassler, CBS Entertainment Chairman for network daytime, while reporting to both Tassler and Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group, when it comes to syndication.

“Angelica is an executive force of nature who brings incredible energy to everything she touches,” said Tassler in a statement. “She has a non-stop creative mind, is never afraid to think big and she is always in tune, if not a step ahead, with the audience who watches our shows. Angelica and the entire daytime team are excited for this new opportunity.”

“This move will combine creative resources and increase synergies with the most successful daytime programming operation in television,” said Nuñez, also in a statement. “It is a structure that works creatively and financially for the Company, and most importantly, it will effectively serve our owned stations, and all of our broadcast clients across the country. We look forward to working with Angelica and her team to develop the next generation of shows for syndication.”

McDaniel joined CBS in August 2010 as VP, current daytime programs, overseeing the launch of the successful franchise The Talk. Under her day-to-day creative leadership, The Talk has grown 25% percent in four years, according to CBS. She was named senior VP, daytime in February 2012, overseeing daytime dramas and games.

Prior to joining CBS, McDaniel was a creative executive at Telepictures, Warner Bros. first-run production arm. She served as the current executive on the fifth season of The Tyra Banks Show. From June 2007 to March 2009, McDaniel was Telepictures creative director of new media, spearheading digital initiatives, social media strategies and web integrations for The Ellen Degeneres Show, TMZ, Extra, Tyra Banks and others.

McLoughlin came to CTD last fall, after departing Telepictures in July when Mike Darnell was hired to head unscripted and alternative programming at Warner Bros. Television. While at CTD, McLoughlin developed a panel talk show called Man in the Middle that was to star Jerry O’Connell, but the show didn’t go forward due to syndication’s difficult economic environment and a lack of time periods. During the 27 years she spent at Telepictures, McLoughlin worked on such shows as Ellen Degeneres, Rosie O’Donnell, Tyra Banks, Extra, TMZ, TMZ Live, The People’s Court, Judge Mathis and several others.