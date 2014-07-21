McIntosh Joins MPAA

Joanna McIntosh has joined the Motion Picture Association of America as executive VP for global policy and external affairs.

McIntosh is formerly VP of federal government relations for Verizon in Washington.

“With her extensive experience in working with the private sector and government agencies and strong legal background, she has demonstrated the kinds of skills that we believe are needed to help guide the MPAA both here in the United States and around the world," said MPAA chairman Sen. Chris Dodd.

McIntosh's resume also includes stints at AT&T, where she was VP for international relations, and The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.