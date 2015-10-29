McG Signs Overall Deal With ABC Family, Studios

Walt Disney Co.’s ABC Family, ABC Studios and ABC Signature signed an overall deal with executive producer and director McG and his Wonderland Sound & Vision production company.

McG will direct and develop scripted drama and comedy series and produce digital content as part of the agreement.

“Everything McG touches gets bigger and better. I’m thrilled that ‘Shadowhunters’ will showcase his brilliant work as a director when it premieres in January,” said Karey Burke, executive VP Programming and Development, ABC Family. “McG will be ushering in new ideas and projects to live under our new Freeform banner.”

McG has four shows on the air—The CW’s Supernatural, NBC’s Mysteries of Laura, ABC Family’s Kevin from Work and the upcoming Shadowhunters, which will have its debut next year when ABC Family becomes Freeform.

Shadowhunters, based on the Mortal Instruments book series, went straight to series and McG directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer.

“I’m delighted to be a part of the Disney|ABC Television Group team. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with the entire Disney family, especially Karey Burke and Tom Ascheim in the launch of Freeform,” said McG, whose resume also includes The O.C., Chuck and Nikita. \