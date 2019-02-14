McDonald’s Returns as Trumpet Awards Sponsor on Bounce

McDonald’s USA will be the official sponsor of the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans.

The burger chain, which signed up a platinum sponsor of the event last year, will present the Rising Star Award, which is being given to singer, dancer and actor JD McCrary who appears in OWN’s The Paynes and will be the voice of young Simba in the version of The Lion King.

Other Trumpet Award sponsors include Toyota, Procter & Gamble and L’Oreal.

Toyota, the exclusive automotive sponsor, will be featured on the event’s Red Carpet and countdown clock. P&G is sponsoring the Portrait Studio presented by Crest and its Fabreze brand will be featured in a Red Carpet pre-show segment.

L’Oreal will be also be featured in a Red Carpet segment.

The Bounce Trumpet Awards will air exclusively on Bounce Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and singer Tank will serve as hosts.

Bounce is part of the E.W. Scripps Co.