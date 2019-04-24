McDonald’s, Neutrogena, Join ‘Latin Music Awards’ Sponsors

McDonald’s, Neutrogena and State Farm have signed up as new sponsors of The Billboard Music Awards on Telemundo.

Returning to the award show from last year are Ford, Garnier, Sprint and Toyota. State Farm and Pepsi, which were sponsors several years ago.

The show, which airs Thursday, will be simulcast on the Universo cable network in the U.S. and via Telemundo Internacional throughout the Americas.

As part of its sponsorship, McDonald’s is creating a VIP experience for one fan, who will go to an En Vivo concert Wednesday, meet Wisin on Thursday at the McDonald’s Zona de Fans on the red carpet, watch the awards show from bask stage and have VIP access to the official after party, where McDonald’s french fries will served. Viewers can follow the fan’s adventures on social media.

Neutrogena will be showing viewers how Telemundo star and award show host Gaby Espino gets red carpet ready.

State Farm will tie its “aquí, para ayudar a que la vida vaya bien” campaign into the program with a vignette featuring award presenter Elyfer Torres, who will be acting in character as Betty from Betty en N.Y. State Farm will help Betty’s life go right as she prepares for her first award-show appearance. The insurance company is also sponsoring the award in the Airplay Song of the Year category.

Pepsi will be airing a new commercial during the awards show that will be shown in a picture in picture format. Sprint also will have a spot in a picture-in-picture format.

"The Billboard Latin Music Awards are a true celebration of Latin music and culture, and we are thrilled to be working with such an incredible roster of partners to take the viewing experience to the next level for our audiences everywhere," said Carrie Stimmel, executive VP, lifestyle and Hispanic advertising sales, NBCUniversal. “At NBCUniversal and Telemundo, we are committed to delivering partners the key audiences and results they seek to drive their business. The activations and commercial innovation you will see in and around the show are the result of fantastic collaboration between Telemundo and our sponsors to ensure we're providing meaningful experiences for our fans, impactful solutions for our advertisers and one of the most exciting events for all.”

The Billboard Latin Music Awards is produced by Telemundo and Tony Mojena/Ants TV Productions.