McCreery Takes on Meredith Local Media Group Presidency in July

Patrick McCreery will move up to Local Media Group president at Meredith July 1. He’s currently Local Media Group executive VP, and oversees all station operations within the group.

Paul Karpowicz will retire as president of the group at the end of June.

"Paul is a broadcasting legend. He has built what I believe is the best-run television station group in the industry," said Meredith President and CEO Tom Harty. "Paul's leadership and passion for this industry have stood the test of time."

In his new role, McCreery, 47, will lead Meredith's 17 television stations. He will report to Harty. McCreery has been a part of the Meredith Local Media Group for 16 years. He was VP of news and marketing starting in 2014. In January, he was named executive VP.

McCreery will remain based at Meredith's duopoly in Phoenix. His Meredith career started at KPHO Phoenix, before McCreery ran KPTV-KPDX Portland as VP and general manager.

"I am looking forward to continuing Meredith's longstanding tradition of service journalism to our communities," said McCreery. "I am honored to be given the opportunity to guide the Meredith Local Media Group in this transformational time in our business."

A B&C Hall of Famer, Karpowicz has been president of Meredith’s station group since 2005.

"I am very proud of what our team has accomplished and I know I am leaving the Meredith Local Media Group in great hands," Karpowicz said. "Patrick has led our news operations to leading positions in most of our markets, and worked diligently to expand our digital offerings. He has also led the integration of MNI Targeted Media into Meredith. I am confident that Patrick is the right person to move the Local Media Group into the future."