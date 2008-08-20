McClenahan In, Corsini Out at KCBS

KCBS/KCAL senior vice president and station manager Patrick McClenahan is moving up to president and general manager of the CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles.

Current president Don Corsini is stepping down at the end of the year and McClenahan takes over in January.

Corsini is rumored to be going to Tribune’s KTLA, although a Tribune spokesperson did not confirm that. KTLA trimmed around eight positions earlier this summer and Tribune chairman Sam Zell has suggested sharing some functionality between the station (a CW affiliate) and Tribune’s Los Angeles Times.

“Don has been extremely effective in bringing KCBS and KCAL together under one roof, creating one of the industry’s most successful duopolies,” CBS Television Stations president and CEO Tom Kane said. “We appreciate his years of service and are fortunate to have the kind of deep bench that enables us to name a successor with tremendous experience in the marketplace and at CBS.”

He added, “In Patrick, we have one of the brightest, most creative executives in our group. He’s a native Southern Californian who knows these stations and the community very well, and he has earned the trust and respect of everyone at KCBS and KCAL.”

KCAL is an independent station.