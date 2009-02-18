McClellan Upped At Comcast Entertainment Group

Comcast Entertainment Group has promoted Cyndi McClellan to Executive Vice President of program strategy and research.

In her new role, McClellan will lead all research and strategic planning for E! Entertainment, The Style Network, G4 and FEARnet. McClellan will also head efforts for acquisitions and scheduling for E! and Style, as well as overseeing the development and production for E!'s series' True Hollywood Story and THS Investigates.

"Cyndi possesses a deep understanding of our networks and the television business," said Said Ted Harbert, President and CEO of Comcast Entertainment Group, announcing the promotion. "She is a gifted strategist and manager who played a crucial role in our record-breaking 2008. I'm thrilled to have Cyndi as a trusted advisor at CEG."

McClellan, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Research and Programming Strategy for Comcast Entertainment Group, will be evaluating current and new programming opportunities, to provide guidance and maximize opportunities across the networks.