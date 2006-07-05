McClanahan Signs for Here! Series
Ex-Golden Girls Rue McClanahan will star in a half-hour original series for gay network here!
The show, which it targeted for a 2007 launch, will feature McClanahan as the "crazy and wise" grandmother of a gay teenager "coming of age and coming out."
The network describes the veteran actress (Golden Girls,Maude) as having a strong fan base in the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community.
The six-episode series is based on a short film from writer Nick Wauters, who will also pen the series. Wauters was assistant to Will & Grace producer James Burrows and has been editor/producer of HGTV's Weekend Warriors and House Hunters.
