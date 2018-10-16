McClain Named WJZY-WMYT Charlotte GM

Mike McClain, former WAGA Atlanta news director, has been named VP and general manager of WJZY-WMYT Charlotte, a Fox-owned pair that is affiliated with Fox and MyNetworkTV. McClain succeeds Kieran Clarke, who is departing to pursue other opportunities.

"Mike’s proven record of success made him the ideal candidate to lead our Charlotte duopoly," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. "He is a remarkable news director, with a keen local news instinct and we are looking forward to seeing him get the job done in Charlotte. I want to thank Kieran for his hard work and leadership at our stations and the significant progress that has been made under his watch.”

McClain was VP/news director at Fox's WAGA for eight years. Before that, he was news director at Fox-owned WTVT Tampa. Prior to that, he spent 27 years at the group's WBRC Birmingham, where he began his career.

“I’m excited to join the dynamic team at Fox 46 Charlotte," said McClain. "With our focus on strong local news coverage and the power of the Fox network, the NFL on Fox, MLB and NASCAR, we have all the ingredients to be successful. I look forward to the challenge and making Charlotte my home.”