McCarthy Upped At Discovery

Gena McCarthy has been named senior VP of development and production at Discovery Channel, the network said Monday.



McCarthy had served as VP of development and current programming.



She will be replacing Jeff Hassler, who left the company Friday, and will report directly to Discovery president and GM John Ford.



“We have such a strong team that having a pro like Gena means we won’t miss a beat in our content development,” said Ford in a statement. “She has that keen sense of what makes compelling programming and she’s able to execute it from concept to air. I have very high hopes for her as she takes on even more of a leadership role.”