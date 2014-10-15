McCarthy Tapped to Head Logo

MTV executive VP Chris McCarthy has gained oversight of Logo TV as the network’s new general manager, MTV announced Wednesday.

McCarthy will continue to serve as general manager of MTV2 and mtvu. He has been interim head of Logo since the 2013 departure of previous general manager Lisa Sherman and announcement by parent company Viacom that it would align the LGBT-oriented network more closely with MTV.

“Chris has helped guide our channels to ratings and creative highs,” MTV President Stephen Friedman said. “With MTV2, he demonstrated how he can lead a network to capture the imagination of a hard to reach young, male demographic. His insight, creativity and business acumen have made an indelible impact, and I'm thrilled to partner with him to drive the next chapter in Logo TV’s evolution.”

McCarthy was named executive VP of MTV in 2013. He has been general manager of MTV2 and mtvU since 2010.