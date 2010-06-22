McCarthy to Head Reality for Lifetime

Gena McCarthy has been named senior VP of reality and alternative programming at Lifetime Networks, the network announced June 22.

McCarthy comes to Lifetime from Discovery Channel, where she was senior VP of development and production, managing the development of several primetime series including Pitchmen and The Colony.

"We are thrilled Gena is joining the Lifetime team," JoAnn Alfano, executive VP of entertainment for Lifetime Networks, said in a statement. "Gena's long track record of building successful reality franchises in the cable industry is extraordinary, and we look forward to her spearheading our long term unscripted strategy and growth."

McCarthy, who starts July 6, will report to Alfano.

Prior to Discovery, McCarthy was VP of development and production at WE where she created My Fair Wedding and oversaw the network's signature hit Bridezillas.

She began her career at Pittsburgh's PBS station WQED, and also spent several years at on the development team at TLC before jumping to WE.