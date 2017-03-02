McAuliffe Joins A+E’s Bridge as Consultant, Branded Content

A+E Networks said that Kevin McAuliffe has been hired as consultant, branded content, for its in-house ad agency The Bridge.

McAuliffe, who previously was senior VP, global partnerships and branded content for WME/IMG, will advise the agency on content partnerships.

“Kevin is a highly experienced media executive and we are confident he will prove to be a strong asset to A+E Networks,” said Peter Olsen, executive VP, ads sales at A+E Networks. “His deep experience across both the agency and client side of brand management, as well as entertainment property and media marketing, will be instrumental in the growth and success of The Bridge.”

Before WME/IMG, McAuliffe was senior VP, client solutions & network partnership at NBCUniversal.

"With the content industry highly commoditized, The Bridge is a perfect strategic solution for brands and products to drive consumer engagement," said McAuliffe. "The in-house agency serves partners from conception to execution in combination with significant creative, media and distribution assets across A+E Networks. I couldn't be more excited to join the team."