Mayweather-Pacquiao Draws Record 4.4 Million Buys

It’s official: The May 2 Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao "fight of the century" is the greatest performing pay-per-view event ever, generating a whopping 4.4 million buys, fight copromoters HBO and Showtime announced Tuesday.

The fight, which was projected to break all PPV records, also garnered $400 million in PPV revenue, according to HBO and Showtime. The numbers bested the 2.48 million PPV buys generated by the 2007 Floyd Mayweather-Oscar De La Hoya bout, and the $150 million earned by the 2013 Mayweather-Canelo Alvarez fight.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in a 12-round unanimous decision which many observers felt fell short of the massive hype surrounding the event.