Mayweather-Pacquiao to Cost $99

HBO and Showtime’s May 2 Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight will cost boxing fans $99 to watch in high-definition on pay-per-view, according to published reports.

The fight, which is expected to set PPV buy and revenue records, will carry a suggested retail price of $89 for a standard feed and $99 to watch the fight in high definition, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cost would surpass the $75 price tag for a high definition feed set by several recent Mayweather fights.

Industry observers have expressed concern that a high $99 price tag would curtail potential fight PPV buys as more people congregate under one roof to watch the event. Nevertheless, the fight, which will be co-distributed by HBO and Showtime, is expected to surpass the $152 million in PPV revenue generated by the 2013 Mayweather-Canelo Alvarez fight.

This story was originally published on Multichannel.com.