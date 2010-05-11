Mayweather-Mosley Generates 1.4 Million PPV Buys

The May 1

welterweight fight between Floyd Mayweather and Shane Mosley in Las Vegas

generated 1.4 million pay-per-view buys on HBO, HBO Sports reported Tuesday

(May 11). That total made the match the second-highest grossing non-heavyweight PPV event in boxing history.

The network earned $78.3 million in revenue from the buys, which included

740,000 views from cable homes and 660,000 from satellite and telco

homes. The match surpassed the Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad fight in

1999, which earned $70.6 million. The top grossing non-heavyweight

fight of all-time was Mayweather's 2007 showdown with De La Hoya ($137

million).

Mayweather, who defeated Mosley in a 12-round unanimous decision, has

established himself as a top boxing attraction. It was his second straight one

million-plus PPV event.

HBO is replaying the fight Tuesday night at 11:30 EST on its HBO2

service. It is also available to subscribers at HBO On Demand.