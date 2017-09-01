Mayweather-McGregor Fight Challenges PPV Buy Record

The Aug. 26 Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor mega event generated pay-per-view buys in the “mid to high” 4 million range, challenging the all-time PPV event performance record, fight promoter Showtime said Friday.



While Showtime officials said the fight's PPV numbers are preliminary, Mayweather-McGregor is positioned to knockout the PPV record of 4.6 million buys and the more than $450 million in PPV revenue generated by Mayweather’s 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather ran his record to 50-0 with a 10thround TKO over the game UFC/MMA champion McGregor in one of the biggest PPV events of all time.



“We consider this a huge success,” Showtime Sports and Event Programming executive VP and general manager Stephen Espinoza toldMultichannel News. “We could very well break the record — we just haven’t seen enough of the data to definitively say that — but we’re either over the record or very close. Even if we don’t break the record it’s still a massive success.”



For more, go to multichannel.com.