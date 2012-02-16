Mayweather-Cotto to Air on HBO PPV

The anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Miguel Cotto will be televised on HBO Pay-Per-View.



While both fighters are coming off victories in their last matches, many were disappointed that Mayweather picked Cotto for his next fight. A potential matchup with Manny Pacquiao -- which would be one of the most hyped bouts in recent memory -- has gone through on-again off-again talks.



Mayweather is scheduled to begin serving a 90-day jail sentence June 1, after the boxer pleaded guilty last December to a charge that he attacked his ex-girlfriend while two of their children watched in Sept. 2010. The sentence was scheduled to begin earlier, but Mayweather's manager had convinced the judge to postpone.



This is the first pay-per-view deal under new HBO Sports President Ken Hershman, who beat out his old employer Showtime -- who has been looking to add more events -- for the honors.