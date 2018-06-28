‘Mayans M.C.’ Starts on FX Sept. 4

FX has revealed its fall premieres, with Kurt Sutter’s Mayans M.C., which FX calls the next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga, starting Tuesday, Sept. 4. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo, is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy.

Season 13 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia starts up Wednesday, Sept. 5 on FXX. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) return to their scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis (Glenn Howerton) takes on the new role of father in North Dakota.

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story returns to FX for its eighth installment Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Mr. Inbetween, a new half-hour drama created by and starring Scott Ryan, starts in September on FX. (FX has not revealed a specific premiere date.) Ryan plays Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend, best friend and criminal for hire.

The series is shot in Australia. Written by Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, Mr. Inbetween stars Ryan, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak and Brooke Satchwell. FX is on board for six episodes.