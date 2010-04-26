MAVTV Secures Licensing Deal With Sony Pictures Television
Men's programming network MAVTV secured its first major film
licensing deal April 22 with Sony Pictures Television. The deal will integrate a number of Hollywood movies into MAVTV's programming schedule,
including Escape From New York and Casualties of War.
"MAVTV is committed to bringing new and illuminating content
for its viewers and it gives us great pleasure to work with Sony Pictures
Television on this theatrical film licensing deal," said MAVTV President/COO
Steve Smith, in a statement. "Not only
will these films strengthen our already established programming schedule, but
will help MAVTV expand and adapt to an increasingly evolving television
market."
The movies will serve as lead-ins to the network's lineup of
original content. The network carries
series geared toward men 18-54 including Speed
Freaks, AMA Motorcycle Racing, Bikini
AllStars, Ultimate Combat Experience and I Love This Bartender. The
network is available in more then 35 million homes and carried on most major
cable, telco and satellite providers and mobile TV platforms.
