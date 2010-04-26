MAVTV Secures Licensing Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Men's programming network MAVTV secured its first major film

licensing deal April 22 with Sony Pictures Television. The deal will integrate a number of Hollywood movies into MAVTV's programming schedule,

including Escape From New York and Casualties of War.

"MAVTV is committed to bringing new and illuminating content

for its viewers and it gives us great pleasure to work with Sony Pictures

Television on this theatrical film licensing deal," said MAVTV President/COO

Steve Smith, in a statement. "Not only

will these films strengthen our already established programming schedule, but

will help MAVTV expand and adapt to an increasingly evolving television

market."

The movies will serve as lead-ins to the network's lineup of

original content. The network carries

series geared toward men 18-54 including Speed

Freaks, AMA Motorcycle Racing, Bikini

AllStars, Ultimate Combat Experience and I Love This Bartender. The

network is available in more then 35 million homes and carried on most major

cable, telco and satellite providers and mobile TV platforms.