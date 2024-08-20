Matthew Lillard Hosts ‘Killer Cakes’ Competition Series on Prime
Bakers work with horror special effects artists to make some chilling confections on Blumhouse show
Matthew Lillard is the host of Killer Cakes, a competition series showcasing bakers that premieres on Prime Video October 8. The contestants will work with horror special effects artists to create cakes that are “so disgusting, so disturbing, and so realistic, it’s the stuff of nightmares,” according to Prime.
Blumhouse Television is producing with High Noon Entertainment, creator of Cake Boss, and Amazon MGM Studios.
Killer Cakes is a two-part special, according to Prime.
Lillard’s horror credits include Scream and Five Nights at Freddy’s.
The show’s judges are Danielle Harris, who has appeared in several Halloween movies, and cookbook author Nikk Alcaraz (Peculiar Baking).
Ruth Amsel is the showrunner on Killer Cakes. Executive producers are Jason Blum and Gretchen Palek for Blumhouse Television, Scott Feely for High Noon Entertainment, and Lillard.
Michael Malone is content director at B+C and Multichannel News. He joined B+C in 2005 and has covered network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television, including writing the "Local News Close-Up" market profiles. He also hosted the podcasts "Busted Pilot" and "Series Business." His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The L.A. Times, The Boston Globe and New York magazine.