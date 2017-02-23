Matthew Broderick Cast in FX’s New ‘American Crime Story’

Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick has been cast in FX’s second installment of its American Crime Story anthology, which will revolve around the story of New Orleans and Hurricane Katrina.

The first installment of American Crime Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson, was nominated for 22 Emmys and won nine, including outstanding limited series. It also won two Golden Globes.

In Katrina, Broderick will portray Federal Emergency Management Agency head Michael Brown, who was in charge of the government’s response to the disaster caused by the hurricane.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as executive producers on Katrina: American Crime Story, which is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Broderick has won two Tony awards for his stage work and recently appeared in the films Rules Don’t Apply and Manchester By The Sea.