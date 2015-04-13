Matt Mandel Joins PCIA

Matt Mandel has joined PCIA: The Wireless Infrastructure Association as head of legislative affairs, a newly created post. PCIA's government affairs division is headed by Zac Champ.

Mandel most recently was with independent public policy advocacy company Glover Park Group, handling clients with policies to push on broadband deployment, broadcasting, video distraction, spectrum management, cybersecurity and more.

Previously he was legislative director for former Florida Republican Cliff Stearns, who was a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and Communications Subcommittee. He was also a legislative assistant to former Rep. Eric Cantor (R-Va.).

